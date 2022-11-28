Zamfara APC urges security agencies to arrest suspected vandals of APC billboards

By Abubakar Ahmed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has called on security agencies in the state to arrest suspected thugs that allegedly destroyed APC billboards in the state on Sunday.

The call was made by the Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “I write on behalf of the ruling APC to condemn in strong terms the act of vandalism perpetrated yesterday on particularly the APC and the peace loving people of Zamfara.

“Some suspected thugs stormed the state right from Bimasa, the border village along Sokoto-Gusau road destroying all APC billboards, posters and any other indicator of the APC up to the state capital.

“This is the second time these thugs tried to cause unrest in the state through hiring some unscrupulous persons to attack innocent people in the state and steal.

“They destroyed properties anytime they were holding rallies in the state,” the chairman alleged.

He said the APC had written to all security agencies in the state to arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors.

This, Danfulani said, was with a view to bringing them to book so as to serve as a deterrent against future occurrence.

Danfulani said the opposition politcal parties were jittery following the number of their members decamping to the APC.

He called on the members of the APC and its supporters to remain calm while the leadership was working with the security to address the issue. (NAN)