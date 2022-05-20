Zamfara APC reconciliation not on personal interest, says ex Gov. Yari

By Ishaq Zaki

The former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has said that the recent reconciliation between him and Gov Bello Matawalle was not based on their personal gain but for the interest of the state.



Yari made the statement on Thursday at his residence in Talata Mafara town, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area while receiving members of the state Executive Council who paid him a courtesy visit.



Yari commended Matawalle for his efforts in ensuring the success of the reconciliation drive and development of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the State Executive Council, including commissioners and special advisers, were led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

May 19, 2022

Yari noted that the recent reconciliation of APC warring factions in the state was the work of Almighty God.



“This came at the right time when unity, peace and stability is highly needed to address a lot of issues affecting our dear state.



“I and Gov Matawalle decided to reconcile our differences for the interest of our people, not on any personal gain.

“I commend this high delegation for the visit and I urge you to extend this reconciliation drive to our teeming supporters at grassroots,” Yari added.



“As government representatives, we should extend good messages for the development of our great party and general development of the state.



“Gov Matawalle should be commended for his efforts to ensure the success of this reconciliation.



“We should support him as our leader with good intention, to promote peace, stability and general development of our dear state,” the former governor explained.



Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government who led the delegation, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, said the visit was to commend the former governor for accepting the APC reconciliation drive.

“As our leaders, we are happy with the way and manner you reconciled your differences.



“We have strong belief that it will yield positive results for the development of our dear state.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

