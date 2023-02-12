Zamfara APC publicity scribe donates 2,000 wrappers to indigent women

By Ishaq Zaki

Malam Yusuf Idris, Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated 2,000 pieces of wrappers to some indigent women at Gidan Manuga, 033 polling unit of Tudun Wada Ward, Gusau Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wrappers were distributed to widows, orphans and other less privileged women in the area.

Distributing the items, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani called on women in state especially those that have not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so before the closing date of the collection exercise.

He said: “I am appealing to women to take advantage of the ongoing PVCs collection exercise to obtain their own for them to be able to vote during the 2023 general elections.

“We are proud of women, I am appealing to you to come out en masse and vote for APC during the elections.

“You know, APC always appreciate women’s contributions to the success of our great party.”

The Chairman said that the APC-led administration under Gov. Bello Matawalle had since its inception accorded top priority to women, especially by giving them both elective and appointive positions.

Danfulani added: “I believe women have benefited a lot from the policies and programmes initiated by Matawalle’s administration.

“I am appealing to you to continue to give support to APC and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria, Matawalle for as second term Governor and all APC candidates.”

He commended Idris for the gesture and described it as timely, adding, ”it is a welcome development to our great party and he is a great party man.

“I am appealing to our members holding political positions to emulate my Publicity Secretary for providing assistance to the needy.

“We should always give priority to women considering their roles in the political victory during elections,” Danfulani urged.

In his remarks, Idris said the gesture was part of his annual charity project where he provides assistance to the needy.

He said: ”This is my political ward of Tudun Wada, today we are inaugurating the distribution of over 2,000 wrappers to women at Gidan Manuga, 033 polling unit.

“We are going to extend a similar gesture to women in all the polling units in this ward.

“I am appealing our women to listen to all the calls made to them by our chairman especially as regard to the collection of PVCs.

“We should collect our PVCs, not only women every citizen must obtain his or her own and we should vote for APC candidates at all levels.

“Without a PVC, there is no how you can make any impact in politics, therefore your PVC is your weapon during the elections and beyond.”

The APC Chairman, Tudun Wada Ward, Alhaji Balan Vice said the gesture would promote grassroots mobilisation for the APC, assuring that APC would get massive votes from the area.

He urged party members and stakeholders to continue to remain united for the victory of the party. (NAN)