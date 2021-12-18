Zamfara APC mourns demise of District Head

The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has mourned the death of the District Head of Karal, Jamilu-Aliyu Zannah.

The mourning is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Zannah succumbed on Thursday in Gusau following a brief illness.

Zannah was the Director-General of Gov. Bello Matawalle’s Campaign Organisation in the 2019 governorship election.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in Zamfara State, the leadership of the party under the Chairmanship of Tukur Danfulani wishes to condole with the Zamfara State Government over the death of Zannah.

“We also extend the condolences to the Gusau Emirate Council. The late Zannah was an illustrious, philanthropic and an astute politician who dedicated his time to justice and service to humanity.

“We pray for Allah to reward him with Aljannatul Firdausi and give his entire family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Idris said. (NAN)

