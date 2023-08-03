Zamfara APC lauds Tinubu over Matawalle’s ministerial nomination  

By Ishaq Zakia

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating former governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, as minister.

This is contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gusau, Zamfara.

NAN reports that ex-Gov. Matawalle is among the second batch of 19 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate on Wednesday for confirmation by the president.

According to the statement, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the Chairman, Zamfara chapter of APC, described Matawalle’s nomination as deserving.

“On behalf of the entire Zamfara APC members, I wish to congratulate our leader and immediate past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, over his nomination for ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu.

“We consider Matawalle’s appointment as great honour to the Zamfara APC chapter and the people of the state.

“We strongly believe that Matawalle, having earned the confidence of the president, will definitely not disappoint Nigerians,” the statement added.

The president on Wednesday forwarded names of 19 ministerial nominees from 11 states to the Senate for confirmation, bringing the total to 47 forwarded by the President.

(NAN)

