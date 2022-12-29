Zamfara APC lauds massive crowd at Governorship Campaign rallies

By Ishaq Zaki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governatorial campaign council in Zamfara has commended the large turn out of the party members at the governorship campaign rallies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state APC chapter had on Tuesday commemced the governatorial campaign rallies in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, in Zamfara North Senatorial Zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The council has former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari as Chairman, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Tijjani Yahaya, Director General while the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi is its Secretary.

The Director, Directorate of Publicity of the campaign council, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bungudu on Thursday.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga who spoke at the governorship campaign rally for Zamfara Central held in Bungudu Local Government area described the massive the support of APC members at the rally as a welcome development.

According to him, the three senatorial campaign rallies held in Kaura Namoda, Bakura and Bungudu LGAs indicated the strength of the APC in the state.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said: “The APC has remained the strongest political party in Zamfara, I didn’t see the presence of any of the opposition parties in the state.

“We are very optimistic and confident of winning elections in the state.

“You know, the APC has been winning elections from 1999 to date. No political party can compete with APC in Zamfara.”

The Director, publicity commended APC stakeholders for the massive grassroots mobilisation.

He said that the feat indicated the strength of APC in the 147 political wards of the state.

Danmalikin- Gidangoga called on APC members in the state especially youths and women to continue to be law abiding.

He called on them to always remain calm and avoid political violence.

NAN recalls that the campaign rally in Bungudu was attended by all the former governors of the state, Alhaji Ahmad Sani, Mahmud Shinkafi and Abdul’aziz Yari.

It was also witnessed by some former ministers, serving and former state and federal lawmakers, among other chieftains of the party. (NAN)