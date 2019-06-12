Zamfara APC lauds Gbajabiamila for appointing Rikiji as Chief of Staff

#TrackNigeria: The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the new Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, over the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, as his Chief of Staff.

Rikiji, who was the immediate past Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, had earlier won Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency sit under the platform of APC at the 2019 general elections in the state.

He, however, lost the chance of being part 9th Assembly following a supreme court ruling that cancelled out all APC 2019 elections in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, described the appointment as timely and a welcome development.

“The appointment of Rikiji by the new Speaker House of Representatives is well deserved, considering Rikiji’s versatile experience in legislative matters.

“Rikiji as an active member of the APC in this state, he served as speaker of the state House Assembly and performed excellently well.

“We have confidence in him, we are satisfied with his capacity and we believe he would deliver the same or more in his new capacity,” he said.

Liman congratulated Ahmed Lawal and Femi Gbajabiamila over their emergence as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives, respectively.

He described their emergence as victory for APC and for the nation’s democracy.

Liman also thanked the lawmakers for choosing APC candidates for leadership of the National Assembly. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

