Zamfara APC factional chairman condemns attack on social media handlers

The factional Chairman of Zamfara All Progressive Congress (APC), under the former Gov Abdul’aziz Yari led-faction, Alhaji Lawal Liman, has condemned incessant attack on social media handlers in the state by political thugs.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Chairman Publicity Committee of the faction, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji.

Liman made the assertion while reacting to the recent attack on the Chairman, APC Social Media Forum of the Sen. Kabiru Marafa-led faction, Malam Shamsu Ƙasida, by thugs.

He described the attack as an undemocratic approach to political opposition and as a serious source of concern to all peace-loving and law-abiding citizens of the state.

“The Yari camp is again constrained to voice out its earlier fear of the state being turned into a ‘political war theatre’ where thugs control the political scene.

“The attack, one of the series, has confirmed the fears that all will not be well on the political scene in the near future if the security agencies refuse to contain it now.

“Liman explained that such issues if not properly responded to by the appropriate authorities could escalate into a full-blown crisis that will spell doom for the larger society,” he said.

Liman therefore called on the Security agencies in the state to live above board in the onerous task of ensuring a crime-free Zamfara.

He stressed that nobody can suppress the voice of the opposition in a democratic dispensation no matter how he tries it.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, declined to speak on the matter. (NAN)

