Zamfara APC congress: Marafa faction heads to Supreme Court

Sen. Kabiru Marafa faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, said it would go to Supreme Court for the interpretation of Sokoto Appeal Court Judgement on the APC congresses in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the faction, Bello Bakyasuwa stated this at a news conference in Gusau on Monday.

The Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, on Thursday affirmed the congresses that produced the party executives led by Alhaji Lawal Liman by setting aside earlier judgement by a Zamfara High Court, which nullified the congresses.

“We have decided to go to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the judgement on the APC congresses in the state made by the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division.

“We are not satisfied with the Appeal Court judgement on this matter which set aside the earlier judgement.

“I think the State High Court, Gusau nullified the congresses because of lack of merit.