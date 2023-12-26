Zamfara APC congratulates Ganduje at 74

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on his 74th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, issued in Gusau on Monday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

“On behalf of the entire APC members in the state, I congratulate the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on his historic 74th birthday.

“We are proud of the Gandujes as our National Chairman whose leadership style has continued to be a guiding light in the party.

“We pray to Allah to continue to guide and protect our leader to continue to promote our party”, he said.

Danfulani described the APC National leadership under Ganduje as a good example of internal democracy and compliance to rule of law.

“We appreciate the progress recorded in the APC in the last four months of Ganduje’s leadership.

“The party’s successes in the Kogi and Imo states governorship elections was a great pointer of Ganduje’s capacity as APC National National Chairman.

“We are hopeful that the party has continued to receive more entrants under a peaceful atmosphere,” Danfulani said. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

