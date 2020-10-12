Zamfara APC Congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his re-election for a second term in office.
The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday, described Akeredolu’s victory as a welcome development to APC family in the country.
“Akerodolu’s re-election is well deserved considering various achievements recorded in the state during his first term.
“On behalf of the entire APC members in Zamfara State, we congratulate President Muhammad Buhari and APC National leadership for the party’s victory at the just concluded Ondo governorship election”, Liman said.
He also commendeded the people of Ondo for choosing the APC candidate to run the affairs of the state for another four years.
He assured that the people of the state would not regret giving their mandate to the APC.
Liman lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for organising a credible, free, fair and peaceful election. (NAN)
