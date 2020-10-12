Zamfara APC Congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his re-election for a second term in office.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday, described Akeredolu’s victory as a welcome development to APC family in the country.

“Akerodolu’s re-election is well deserved considering various achievements recorded in the state during his first term.