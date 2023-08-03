Zamfara APC chieftain lauds Tinubu over Matawalle’s ministerial nomination

By Ishaq Zaki

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating a former governor of the state, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, as minister.

Sarkin-Fawa gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

He described Matawalle’s nomination as timely and a welcome development, adding that it was a great honour to the state.

“I have the confidence that Matawalle will deliver excellently in this new assignment given to him to serve our great nation.

“Matawalle has the capacity to be a member of the Federal Executive Council, considering his past records and contributions as governor of the state.

“Zamfara people will never forget Matawalle’s contributions to the socio-economic development of the state.

“I believe he will deliver more, if given the opportunity as minister by Mr President,” he said.

Sarkin-Fawa also lauded Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari (APC- Zamfara West) for his recent move in the senate toward addressing security challenges facing the state.

“Yari deserves commendation for the good representation to the people of the state in the senate,” the APC chieftain said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the Tinubu-led administration to move the country forward. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

