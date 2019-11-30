Zamfara APC cautions social media supporters against hate speech, fake news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has cautioned social media supporters against hate speech and fake news.

The party Vice-Chairman of Zamfara Central, Alhaji Sani Gomna, made the call during the party zonal meeting which held in Gusau on Saturday.

”We are cautioning the state governor and security agencies in the state against indiscriminate arrest of our party members.

“We are not saying we are above the law but due process should be followed where it is necessary to arrest our party leaders in the state”, (NAN)

