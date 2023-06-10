Zamfara APC berates NPF, DSS over alleged raid on ex-governor’s homes

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, June 10, 2023 (NAN The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday berated the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department for State Services (DSS) for the alleged invasion of the Gusau and Maradun homes of the immediate past Governor of the state, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Yusuf Idris.

“The unlawful invasion is a gross violation of the sacred provisions of Sections 34, 35, 37, 41, 42 and 43 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“What exactly might have warranted the invasion still remains a mystery to the good people of Zamfara State.

“If the government thinks it has any case against the former governor why not charge him to court instead of resorting to such barbaric and uncivilized means,” Idris said in the statement.

The APC appealed to the leadership of the NPF and the DSS “to caution their personnel against such misadventure and punish those who took part in the alleged invasion“.

“We appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to order the immediate investigation and prosecution of all those who carried out the illegal act of breaking into the two residences of the Zamfara State APC leader and former Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“We also call on the IGP to order the immediate arrest of those personnel stationed at the two residences of the former governor.

“The former governor has several times said he has nothing to hide anywhere but legal means must be deployed before carrying out any action against him or his property.

“We urge the police and all sister security agencies and their personnel to tread political grounds with caution as we cannot condone such action, especially in our dear state, which has deteriorating security challenges,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara government, in a swift reaction to the police raid, said it ordered the operatives to recover vehicles allegedly “looted“ by the erstwhile governor.

The government, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Suleman Idris, had earlier said that the raid by the police was executed in the aftermath of a court order it obtained.

“The police operatives stormed the residences of the former governor where over 40 vehicles were impounded.

“The police acted on a court order and a search warrant obtained for the operation,” Suleiman said.

According to him, the Zamfara government had earlier asked Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five work days.

“We also lodged an official complaint with the police on the wasteful looting of valuables, including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residences in Gusau, Maradun and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered, including three bulletproof vehicles and eight Sport Utility vehicles (SUV).

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belong to the people.

“Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara and recovering the proceeds of crime and public assets is a critical part of our rescue mission.

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state,” Suleiman said. (NAN)

