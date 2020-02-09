Zamfara: Aisha Bello, Save The Child International to partner on children

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Mrs Aisha Bello, wife of Zamfara state governor, has offered to partner a non-governmental organisation, Save the Child, in order to intervene in all aspects of child development in the state.

She disclosed this when she received the Country Director, Deirdre Keogh, during a courtesy visit.

The First Lady said women and children were her priority, the reason that she initiated an empowerment scheme, which presence is in all the 14 local government areas, where 1,800 women are empowered with N20,000 each.

Mrs Bello said her girlchild education program and Healthcare were on the pipeline, adding with the gesture from Save The Children, the lives of Zamfara women and children would further be touched.

Zamfara First Lady, Mrs Aisha Bello with the Country Director, Save The Child International, Deirdre Keogh

The visit by the country was to cement the relationship between the state Government and Save The Children, adding that the organisation had intervened she in many projects that has direct impact to women and children.

Earlier, Koegh said they were in Zamfara state to hand over the life step tools that they used during their two years of the pilot program in the state.

She added that the equipment is worth N9 million, to be used for all skills acquisition centers in Zamfara state.

While informing the REACH programme is still going on in the state, Korgh solicited the support of the office of the First Lady, to work together.