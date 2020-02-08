Zamfara: 8 local government chairmen dump APC for PDP

Eight local government council chairmen, all of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara, in the early hours of Saturday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

They include the ALGON Chairman, who is also Chairman of Birnin Magaji local government council, Alhaji Muhammadu Umar; ALGON vice chairman and Chairman of Maru local government, Alhaji Salisu Isah Dangulbi and the ALGON secretary, who is the chairman of Bukkuyum local government, Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi Masamar Mudi.

Others are Chairman of Anka local government, Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe Anka; Kaura Namoda local government, Alhaji Lawali Abdullahi; Maradun local government, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru; Bungudu local government, Alhaji Abdulaziz Ahmed Nahuche andTsafe local government, Alhaji Aminu Mudi Tsafe.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Jamilu Iliyasu made available to Newsdiaryonline said the chairmen announced their defection shortly after a meeting with Governor Bello Muhammad.

Speaking with news men after their defection, the spokesman of ALGON and Chairman of Anka local government, Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe Anka, said their decision to join the ruling PDP was as a result of Governor Bello Muhammad’s leadership style in restoring peace and tranquility in all parts of the state within short period of time.

According to Anka, political stability, unity and peaceful coexistence witnessed during the first one hundred days of Governor in office, was an indication of his people oriented administration.

He said they defected to the PDP with thousands of supporters and assured of their readiness to support the administration of Matawallen Maradun, to transform the state to a viable position.

The chairmen noted that since God gave the Governor wisdom to provide security to the people of Zamfara, there was the need for them as leaders at the grassroots, to join him for the overall development of the state.

Receiving the chairmen, Governor Muhammad thanked them for their foresight in joining the ruling PDP, pointing out that with the development, the party was waxing stronger.

He told them that, though new members, they would be treated as bonafide members of the party, adding that his administration would remain an all-inclusive one for unity and progress of the state.

Muhammad added that his administration would continue to introduce policies and programmes that had direct bearing to the common man, and vowed to ensure the rapid development of all towns and villages in the state.