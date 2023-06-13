Zamfara 7th Assembly elects Moriki, Aliyu as Speaker, Deputy Speaker

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara assembly members, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki (PDP, Zurmi West Constituency) and Alhaji Adamu Aliyu (PDP, Gummi 2 Constituency), have emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 7th assembly of the state respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the principal officers were elected unanimously by the lawmakers in Gusau on Tuesday at the inauguration of the 7th assembly in the state.

The election process, led by the Clerk of the house, Malam Shehu Anka, declared Moriki and Aliyu as duly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house.

Anka administered oaths of allegiance to the Speaker and his Deputy respectively.

Earlier, Bashir Aliyu (PDP, Maru West), moved the motion for the nominating of Moriki for the Speakership position and this was seconded by Nasiru Abdullahi (PDP, Gummi 1 Constituency).

The Deputy Speaker, Adamu Aliyu, was nominated by Bashir Bungudu (PDP, Bungudu West Constituency) and seconded by Halliru Abdullahi (PDP, Zurmi East Constituency).

The state legislature of 24 constituency seats comprised 17 PDP members while the All Progressives Congress (APC) occupies 7 seats of the house.

In his inaugural speech, the Speaker announced the nomination of Bello Mazawaje (PDP, Tsafe East Constituency) as Majority leader of the house and Aliyu Ango (APC, Talata-Mafara South) as Minority Leader of the house.

He promised to work in harmony with the state executives, the judiciary and other stakeholders to move the state forward.

Moriki also promised to ensure justice and fairness among all members of the house to ensure unity, peace and stability in the state legislature. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

