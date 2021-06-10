Zamfara 6th assembly passes 25 bills in two years, says speaker

The Zamfara State House of Assembly says it passed 25 bills into law, out of the 38 it received from May 2019 to date.The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the reconstructed state house of assembly’s complex in Gusau.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Aminu Masari of Kastina state inaugurated the assembly complex, as part of the activities to mark the Second year anniversary of Gov Bello Matawalle in Zamfara.Magarya said: “the Sixth assembly in the state, under my watch, received a total of 38 bills, comprising both executive and non-executive bills from 29 May 2019, to date.“Out of this number, we have passed 25 of the Bills into law and have since been assented by Gov Matawalle, while 13 others have passed either first or second readings or are with various committees of the house for further scrutiny.

“Among the most celebrated bills passed into Law by my leadership, your Excellency, include a Law that repealed the unprecedented jumbo pay for former state Govs, their Deputies, former Speakers and their Deputies that raised mixed reactions across the country.“Others were a bill for the Establishment of a Public Procurement Law which is known as Due Process Law for awarding contracts in the State, the first of its kind in the state, Financial Autonomy Law for State Legislature and Judiciary as well as Internally Generated Revenue Law, among others”, Magarya said.“

All these feats of development wouldn’t have been possible without the tremendous support and cooperation I enjoyed from my colleagues in the house, the management team under the Clerk of the House, Malam Shehu Saidu Anka, and indeed the entire staff of the Assembly.“I feel highly delighted today to be in your midst and stand before you to deliver a welcome speech as the Speaker of the sixth Assembly, at this ceremony.“Incidentally, it happened to be the commissioning ceremony of the magnificent edifice of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Complex, named Ibrahim Mallaha Assembly complex, here in the ancient city of Gusau”, he said.The speaker commended Gov. Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state for honouring the invitation as guest for the commissioning ceremony of the symbol of democracy.Magarya, who is also the chairman of the second year anniversary celebration of Gov Matawalle’s administration, commended the governor for his foresight in reconstructing and upgrading the assembly’s complex to modern standard.“This bold and giant stride of the governor will be cementing the harmonious and cordial working relationship existing between the executive and legislative arms in the state”.

He further said that this gesture of the governor would definitely provide a serene and conducive working environment for the state Legislature, while institutionalising good governance in the state since its inception 25 years ago. (NAN)