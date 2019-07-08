Zamfara: 11 additional abductees regain freedom – Police

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria The Zamfara State Police Command says it has collaborated with the state government to secure the release of 11 additional abductees through the government’s peace initiative.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Shehu Mohammed made available to Newsdiaryonline Sunday said the release of the victims, who were held captive for more than two months was secured by the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo on Sunday.

“It could be recalled that last week about 40 Fulani and Hausa abductees were secured free by the Commissioner of police who were later handed over to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

“While handing over the victims, CP Usman Nagoggo assured the Governor that the police being the lead agency in internal security will continue to discharge its constitutional responsibility to ensure the state is rid of all criminal activities,” the statement read.

In his response, Matawalle expressed appreciation to the Commissioner of Police for his commitment to ensure the restoration of peace in the state and hoped that peace would soon return to the state.

“Zamfara state is relatively peaceful as attacks, kidnapping and other heinous crimes have reduced drastically. The Command will sustain its collaboration with the government, other security agencies and all public spirited individual to return the state to its past glory,” it further read.

