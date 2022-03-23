Zambian Govt., Huawei launch digital innovation leadership programme

The Zambian government and Chinese ICT giant Huawei have entered into a partnership to boost digital skills and develop young people into leaders of innovation.

The program also seeks to support and accelerate Zambia’s digital transformation for social and economic benefits, Huawei said in a press release.

Under the partnership, Huawei will provide ICT training to 5,000 students and 50 instructors across institutions in Zambia and construct a premier digital innovation hub to act as a center of excellence for ICT.

It will establish a Digital Innovation Scholarship Fund under the patronage of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, benefitting 50 students each year over the next four years.

“No country can develop fast enough without technology, the initiative by Huawei is commendable and will go a long way in offering deserving students good opportunities and tapping into the talents and creativity of Zambians.

It will help our nation evolve into a 21st-century country and economy,” Hichilema said during the Signing Ceremony held at State House in Lusaka.

Leo Chen, Huawei President for Southern Africa Region said acquiring skills and talent development sit at the center of ICT development, which plays a critical role in transforming an economy. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

