Zambia in talks with WHO on cholera vaccine acquisition

Zambia is in talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners on acquiring cholera vaccines as the waterborne disease rages on in the southern African nation.

State media reported on Wednesday.

Roma Chilengi, director-general of the Zambia National Public Health Institute, said the government has been in talks with the WHO on cholera vaccine acquisition, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation quoted him as saying.

He said if all goes well, the country could have the vaccine before the end of this month.The government’s long-term objective is to have local production of the vaccines, he added.Zambia has been battling a cholera outbreak since January last year in a few districts

.There was a Fresh outbreak in October which has seen escalation of the disease with cases reported in 16 districts in six of the country’s 10 provinces, according to Ministry of Health figures.In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 257 new cases and 16 deaths while 186 people were discharged.A total of 455 people have been admitted in various treatment facilities. (dpa/NAN)

