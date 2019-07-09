Zambia allows more imports of GMO products despite resistance

Zambia’s regulator of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) on Monday announced it has allowed some companies to import products containing GMOs, despite resistance from some stakeholders.

Paul Zambezi, Chairperson of the National Bio-Safety Authority (NBA) said four firms have been granted permits to import products containing GMOs.

He said the decision was made following a risk assessment by a scientific advisory committee, which found the products safe for human consumption.

“As the NBA, we would like to reiterate that food safety is very important and we cannot allow any food or feed, which is not safe for human consumption or for use as animal feed, to be on the market,’’ he said in a release.

Zambezi said regulator was currently reviewing other applications, which were at various stages.

He added that 45 permits have been granted since 2016 to place products containing GMOs on the market.

Zambian banned GMOs in 2002, with late President Levy Mwanawasa describing them as “poison.’’

Mwanawasa later rejected GMO maize donated by the U.S. government at the height of a food shortage caused by drought. (Xinhua/NAN)

