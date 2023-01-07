Zakkat: Kazaure Emirate disburses grains, livestock to less privileged

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Kazaure Emirate Council in Jigawa has disbursed grains and livestock Zakkat (alms) worth over N8.5 million to 220,012 less privileged people in the area.

The Emirate’s Spokesperson, Alhaji Gambo Garba, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Garba said the Chairman of the Zakkat Collection and Distribution Committee of the emirate council, Alhaji Bala Muhammad, disclosed this at the Zakkat distribution exercise in Amaryawa district.

He added that the Zakkat, which consisted of livestock and grains, was distributed to deserving families in Yankewa Tuntube in Amaryawa district on Jan. 1.

The spokesperson added that Muhammad attributed the success recorded by the committee during the exercise to the support and cooperation received from the emirate council.

According to him, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussaini, called on wealthy individuals in the area to continue to give out Zakkat in support of the vulnerable and less privileged in the society in order to reduce poverty.

Garba added that the traditional ruler also urged parents and guardians in the area to ensure proper upbringing and education of their children. (NAN)