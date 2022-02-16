Zakkat: Kazaure Emirate disburses 12m to 2,720 needy

by Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Kazaure Emirate Council in Jigawa, has distributed food stuff and livestock worth N12 million to 2,720 needy in the area.

The emirates’ spokesperson, Malam Gambo Garba, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

The items were distributed to to deserving families in Karkarna village of Yankwashi district in Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini, commended those who gave out the Zakkat to support the needy.

Hussaini, who was represented by the Makama of Kazaure, Alhaji Jamilu Umaru, also urged other wealthy persons in the emirate to support the vulnerable and less privileged in the society in order to reduce poverty.

The emir tasked parents in the area to bring up their children well and to educate them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

