Zahra Buhari hasn’t secured employment with PPPRA – Presidency

The Presidency has debunked an online news report which said Zahra Buhari has secured a job with Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)

Reacting to the report in a statement Wednesday, Presidential Spokesman,Femi Adesina said the “publication is untrue, malicious”.

An evidently furious Adesina said “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

He added, “While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

According to Adesina, “The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story” Adesina said.