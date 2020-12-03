Zabarmari killings: 48 bereaved families get N600,000 each from Zulum’s committee

… Northern Governors donate N20m

… NEDC gives N5m

48 bereaved families of Zabarmari farmers killed last Saturday, have on Thursday received N600,000 each and bags of food items from a committee assigned by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to transparently convey external donations to the victims.

The fund came from combined support of N20m by the northern governors forum, and N5m by the northeast development commission, NEDC.

A committee, chaired by Borno’s commissioner for youths and sports, Saina Buba undertook Thursday’s distribution in Zabarmari. The committee included a member of house of representatives, representing Jere federal constituency, member of Borno assembly representing Jere, two special Advisers and chairman-elect, for Jere local government.

Zabarmari, where the victims lived, is located at Jere, in central part of Borno State.

A total of 13,000 Bag of Rice, Maize and Beans, 1,300 cans of vegetable oil,2116 cartons of seasoning Cubes, 1083 Tomato and 650 sachet of salts were donated by Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development for distribution to the families, Committee Chairman, Buba announced.

He noted that each family was to combine the N600,000 cash and food varieties not as compensation for the deaths of their loved ones, but to reduce hardship resulting from gaps in access to livelihoods created by the death of mostly male victims, who are breadwinners of those affected.