Zabarmari: 110 rice farmers killed, says UN official

An official of the United Nations has condemned the killing of 110 Rice Farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno as Governor.

In a statement, Edward Kallon, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria said: “I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians.

Kallon said: “I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri. At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was at Zabarmari early morning on Sunday, to lead kinsmen and other residents, still in shock, for the funeral of at least 43 farmers slaughtered by the Boko Haram insurgents. The victims who lived in Zabarmari, a farming community in Jere, famous for rice cultivation and local processing, were attacked on Saturday, at Koshebe village, a place in Mafa Local Government Area.

Zulum, during his visit, was told that the death toll was yet to be fully ascertained. “Your Excellency, as you have seen here, 43 corpses were buried, but others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed. Some of the victims are still missing” a resident told the governor.

Zulum addressed the bereaved community. “First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since yesterday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.”

The Governor while speaking to journalists said, “It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions, in one side they stay at home they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.

“This is very sad. We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers. We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency,” Zulum said.

By PRNigeria