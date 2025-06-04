Yusuf urges pilgrims to obey Saudi laws

Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Tuesday advised pilgrims in Makkah to conduct themselves in accordance with the Saudi Arabian laws to ensure a stress-free Hajj experience.

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Yusuf gave the advice while overseeing the transportation of pilgrims from Makkah to Mina for the commencement of the Hajj exercise on Tuesday night.

He emphasized that obeying the laws would enable the pilgrims to observe all the Hajj rituals without undue interference.

Yusuf urged the pilgrims to stay in their designated tents and always carry their documents as instructed by the Saudi authorities.

Yusuf encouraged the pilgrims to pray for Kano State and Nigeria’s overall peace, progress, and socioeconomic advancement.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide necessary support and cooperation to ensure a successful Hajj exercise.( NAN) ( www.nannews.ng)