Yusuf urges Muslim faithful to remain steadfast

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has urged the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast and be supportive to one another during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Yusuf said this on Wednesday in a statement made available by his acting Press Secretary, Hisham Habib, in Kano.

He congratulated the Muslims and called for prayer for the safe return of pilgrims from the holy land.

The governor restated the desire of his administration to accord priority attention to healthcare, education, environmental protection and agriculture.

He said the government would continue to emphasise on the welfare of the citizens.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado, received the governor at Gidan Shetima and urged the citizens of the state to come out and be counted in the next census.( NAN)

