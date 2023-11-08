Yusuf tasks security agencies on respect for human rights  

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Wednesday tasked law enforcement agencies to ensure the full protection and respect to fundamental human rights while carrying out the administration of criminal justice in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke through the Director-General, Special Services, Government House, retired AVM Ibrahim Umar, at a one-day training workshop organized by the State Police Command, in collaboration with the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He urged police officers and other security agents participating in the capacity building workshop to get themselves acquainted with ‘nitty gritty’ of the administration of the Criminal Justice System Law (ACJL).

According to him, the second edition of the training workshop marked a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities and expertise of law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively and in accordance with the laws governing criminal justice in the state.

Yusuf said that the event signified a significant milestone in the commitment of the state government towards the effective administration of justice.

Yusuf maintained that ACJL remained a vital piece of legislation that sought to streamline and modernise the criminal justice system.

The governor said, “It puts a strong emphasis on the protection of the rights of both the accused and the victims, ensuring that justice is served in a timely and fair manner.”

Yusuf said the workshop came at a crucial time, “when our society faces evolving challenges that demand a proactive and systematic approach to the administration of justice.

” ACJL is a crucial aspect that provides us with a legal framework to address these challenges for effective administration of justice in Kano State.

“It is imperative for all the stakeholders involved in the criminal justice process, including law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, defence attorneys and Judges to be well versed in the provisions and implementation of the ACJI.”

He, however, implored the participants to take advantage of the invaluable opportunity the workshop provided to expand their horizons, gain new perspectives, and seek answers to the challenges they face in their respective roles.

Yusuf commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, for spearheading the capacity building workshop.

In his keynote address, Usaini-Gumel corroborated that the protection of human rights remained sacrosanct to law enforcement.

He said, “As law enforcement officers from diverse agencies,

let us be reminded that it is our solemn duty and responsibility to uphold the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

“This is to effectively implement its principles during the course of performing our law enforcement duties, which we are saddled with by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN).

” It is pertinent to note that a thorough understanding of this law is crucial in ensuring that justice is not only served, but is also seen to be served.

” Therefore, today’s workshop is directed towards equipping all the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the intricacies of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

“Let me emphasize the importance of collaboration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders, who are the implementers of the various innovative provisions in the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).”

Usaini-Gumel said that effective joint training, communication, and coordination were vital for the smooth functioning of the criminal justice system.

The CP added, “It is on this basis that we have brought these participants from diverse law enforcement agencies under one roof for this workshop.

“This is just to facilitate a deeper understanding of each other agencys roles, responsibilities, and processes, and to streamline all grey areas of the ACJL.

” By doing this together, we can ensure that the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) functions very well and brings about the desired change in the way and manner criminal cases are being handled in Kano State.

“Going forward, I urge each and every one of you to keenly participate in the workshop and make it engaging and interactive with the trainers, so that you can get the most out of this unique learning opportunity.

“The knowledge you will gain will not only enhance your professional development, but would also contribute to the overall improvement of our criminal justice system.”

Usaini-Gumel urged the participants to expand their knowledge, strengthen professional capabilities, foster collaboration, exchange better ideas, and collectively work towards achieving a fair and effective administration of justice.

He said, “I beseech you all comrades in the law enforcement duties to embrace the values of integrity, professionalism, and zero-tolerance to corrupt practices in the discharge of your duties.

” As law enforcement officers, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their social status or background.

” Our actions should be guided by fairness and the pursuit of truth, and to always mindful of the impact they have on the lives of those we encounter.”

Justice Faruk Lawan of the State High Court said the workshop was very timely .

” This workshop came at the right time. The stakeholders should synergize with each other to ensure effective implementation of the administration of criminal justice law”he said.

In his remark, Mr Muhyi Magaji, Executive Chairman, State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission said the objective of the symposium was to enhance synergy between it and the security agencies.

He vowed that the commission would not relent in the ongoing fight against corruption. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

