Yusuf swears in new commissioner, Wudil

Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Monday swore in Mallam Ibrahim Wudil as the new Commissioner for Housing Development.

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Monday swore in Mallam Ibrahim Wudil as the new Commissioner for Housing Development.

The oath was administered by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Malam Haruna Dederi, at Government House, Kano.

After the swearing-in, Yusuf urged Wudil to utilise his extensive experience to drive the state’s development.

The governor urged Wudil to ensure effective utilisation of cities developed during the administration of Rabiu Kwankwaso, including Kwankwassiya, Bandirawo, and Amana cities.

The governor expressed confidence in Wudil’s ability, citing his decades-long experience as an architect and his previous role as the Managing Director of Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority.

“I’ve worked closely with him for decades and I know his capacity. I am sure he will not let us down,” the governor said.

The governor appealed to the new commissioner to use his vast experience in addressing the challenge of housing deficit in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, commissioners and other top government functionaries.( NAN)