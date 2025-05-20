Yusuf swears in Kano security commissioner

Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Monday swore in AVM Ibrahim Umaru (rtd) as Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services.

By Aminu Garko



Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Monday swore in AVM Ibrahim Umaru (rtd) as Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services.

The ceremony was held at the start of the 28th Kano State Executive Council meeting, which took place at Kwankwasiyya City.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, on Monday.

The governor noted that Umaru was appointed based on merit and his proven ability to coordinate security agencies’ operations effectively across the state.

“Umaru’s expertise in critical security roles and his distinguished military career make him ideal to lead our internal security efforts,” he stated.

Yusuf urged the new commissioner to apply his experience in tackling security challenges currently facing Kano State.

“I expect him to work tirelessly to keep Kano safe and prosperous for all citizens,” Yusuf added.

Before this appointment, Umaru served as Director-General of the Special Services Directorate at the Kano State Government House. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)