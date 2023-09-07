Yusuf swears in 45 special advisers 

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sworn in 45 special advisers with an appeal to them to be prudent in discharging their primary assignments.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the ceremony was held at the Government House in Kano on Thursday.

Yusuf said their appointments were based on integrity and antecedents, asking them not to betray his confidence on them.

He explained that the expectations of people of Kano State were very high, hence the need to be up and doing in completing the administration’s political commitment of moving the state to greater heights.

” My administration is fully committed towards implementing people-oriented policy and programmes that would enhance the well-being of our people,” he said.

Gov Yusuf also lauded the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Kano chapter, for cooperating with the present administration.

He directed all special advisers to work hand in hand with civil servants to pave the way for smooth implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

” We will continue to support our work force with required working facilities to enable them to perform optimally,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier appointed 72 special assistants, 44 senior special reporters, 14 new special advisers, bringing the total number to 130.

Only four women were sworn in by as special advisers .

They are Dr. Fatima Amneef, Special Adviser, Special Assignment Women; Hajiya Aisha Idris, Special Adviser, Food Security; Hajiya Habiba Baura, Special Adviser, Domestic Affairs, and Hajiya Saadiya Abdu Bichi, Special Adviser, Women, Children and Disabled.( NAN)

