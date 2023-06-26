Yusuf swears-in 17 commissioners

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sworn-in 17 commissioners with a charge to be prudent in discharging their primary assignments.

The ceremony was held at the Government House in Kano on Monday.

Yusuf said their appointment was based on integrity and antecedents, asking them not to betray his confidence.

The commissioners and their portfolios included:

Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor will oversee the Ministry for Local Government; Haruna Doguwa -Commissioner for Education; Ali Bukar-Makoda – Water Resources, and Dr Abubakar Yusuf – Commissioner for Health.

Other commissioners are Marwan Ahmad – Works, Housing and Infrastructure; Haruna Dederi – Justice; Dr Yusuf Kofarmata – Higher Education; Nasiru Sule Garo -Enviroment, Muhammad Diggol – Transport.

Similarly, Abbas Sani Abbas took of office as Commisioner for Commerce and Investment; Hamza Safiyanu – Rural Affairs; Dr Danjuma Mahmoud – Agriculture; Musa Shanono – Budget and Planning; and Hajiya Ladidi Garko – Culture and Tourism.

They rest are Adamu Kibiya – Commissioner for Land and Survey; Tajuddeen Othman – Science and Technology; Baba Dantiye – Information; Sheikh Tijjani Auwal – Religious Affairs; and Aisha Lawal – Women Affairs. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

