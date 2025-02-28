Yusuf suspends acting head of service, appoints replacement

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has suspended the Acting Head of Service, Salisu Mustapha, over alleged salary deductions and non-payment of some civil servants’ salaries.

Mustapha has been directed to step aside as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, to allow for an unhindered investigation.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin- Tofa in Kano on Friday.

Yusuf has also approved the appointment of Malam Umar Muhammad Jalo, the Permanent Secretary, REPA, as the new Acting Head of Service, pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.

The governor reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance on financial malpractice, warning that anyone found guilty will face severe consequences.

An investigative committee led by Abdulkadir Abdussalam has been given seven days to uncover the root of the irregularities and submit its findings.

Mustapha’s suspension comes after his appointment as Acting Head of Service earlier this month, following the medical leave of the substantive Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, who is receiving treatment in India.( NAN)