Yusuf submits 19 commissioner-nominees to Kano Assembly

By Muhammad Nur

Gov. Abba Yusuf, has submitted a list of 19 commissioner-nominees to the Kano State House of Assembly for approval.



The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore, said this at Tuesday’s plenary, when he read a letter from the governor.

Falgore said that the nominatees included the state deputy governor, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam and the state New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), chairman, Malam Umar Doguwa.



Others were Abubakar Yusuf, Musa Shanono, Aisha Saji, Ladidi Garko, Yusuf Kofar Mata, Nasiru Sule Garo and Halilu Dan Tiye.

The rest included Ali Makoda, Danjuma Mahmud, Abbas Abbas, Adamu Kibiya, Safiyanu Hamza, Tijjani Auwal, Haruna Dederi, Adamu Kibiya,Marwan Ahmed, Digwal Muhammad and Taju Zaura.

In his contribution, the deputy speaker, Muhammad Butu, said that the confirmation of the nominees, would pave way for the development of the state.

He said that the nominees would help the governor to implement his policies and programmes, as provided by the constitution.

The speaker urged the nominees to appear before the house on Wednesday for screening while exempting the deputy governor from the screening. (NAN)

