Yusuf signs laws establishing 4 new agencies

By Aminu Garko



Gov.Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has signed into law four landmark bills establishing new agencies to strengthen institutional frameworks and accelerate sustainable development in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Friday.

According to him, the new agencies are: Kano State Protection Agency (KASPA), State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA),and

State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA)

Dawakin-Tofa said that the new agencies were expected to drive innovation, support small businesses, regulate signage and advertising, enhance public protection and service delivery.

The agencies will play a crucial role in job creation, investment attraction, and efficient implementation of government initiatives.

Yusuf emphasised that the new agencies would help to realise his administration’s vision of a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

He warned that violations of the provisions of these laws would be met with strict penalties, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.( NAN) (www.nannews.ng)