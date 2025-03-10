Yusuf sends one name to Kano assembly for screening as commissioner

Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has submitted one new name to the state House of Assembly for screening as Commissioner.

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has submitted one new name to the state House of Assembly for screening as Commissioner.

The House Speaker, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore, announced this during Monday’s plenary while reading a letter from the governor that Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu

He said the nominee, Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, is currently the Managing Director of Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

Falgore said the nominee would soon be invited to appear before the House for screening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly also passed a bill on Monday for the establishment of an infrastructure management agency.

Its Majority Leader, Lawan Husseini (NNPP-Dala), said the agency would enhance the management and maintenance of public infrastructure in the state.

Husseini added that the agency would streamline the planning,

development and maintenance of critical infrastructure across the state, such as roads, bridges and public buildings.(NAN)