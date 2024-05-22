Yusuf seeks Netherlands partnership on agric, climate change

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Tuesday sought diplomatic support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to boost agricultural production and mitigate the impact of climate change in the state.

Yusuf made this request during a meeting with Ms. Eva De Wit, First Secretary Migration at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, on Tuesday in Kano.

Yusuf admired Netherlands’ impressive achievements in agriculture and climate change management in Europe.

He expressed his administration’s willingness to partner with the Dutch government to replicate such success in Kano.

During the meeting, Yusuf highlighted his administration’s initiatives to refocus the productivity of the youth population in Kano and ensure food security.

He also discussed the devastating impact of drug abuse among young persons and the efforts made to address it, including the reopening of 24 skill acquisition centers to empower youths.

He said his administration had also rehabilitated 713 youths who were thugs.

De Wit pledged to Netherland’s collaboration with Kano State government in the areas of youth empowerment, food security, and climate change.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko