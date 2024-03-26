 Yusuf requests assembly to approve 4 new ministries, commissioners

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Tuesday requested the state assembly to approve the creation of four new ministries.

In a letter read in the plenary by the Speaker, Jibrin Falgore, the governor requested the creation of four new ministries to enhance the development of the state and its growing needs.

Falgore said that the proposed ministries were Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs; Power and Renewable Energy; Internal Security and Solid Minerals.

In another letter, the governor requested the assembly to approve the dissolution of the boards of assembly commission with the appointment of new members.

The proposed new members of the commission include former speaker, Gambo Sallau as chairman, Zubairu Mamuda, Al’asan Kibiya, Ali Bala and Halima Uba Jalli.

Others are Surajo Danbatta, Yahaya Rogo, Abubakar Dala and Garba Tsanyawa.

Similarly, Gov. Yusuf forwarded the names of four nominees to the assembly for screening as commissioners and members of state executive council.

The nominees are Adamu Kibiya, Abdujjabbar Garko, Shehu Karaye and Mustafa Rabi’u-Kwankwaso. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani