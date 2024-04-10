Yusuf rejoices with Dangote @ 67

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has rejoiced with Africa richest Man and President, Dangote Conglomerate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 67th anniversary.

Yusuf described Dangote as an illustrious son of Kano, whose philanthropic gesture breed live and livelihood to millions of household in Nigeria and the entire African continent.

This is contained a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

He said Dangote remain a strong backbone to the Nation’s economy and critical to the growth and development of Africa.

“Kano, your anscentral home will remain grateful for your humanitarian gesture especially the recent distribution of palliatives to millions of the less privileged.

” Your readiness to partner and support our administration’s policy drive will surely propel profoundly social and economic development of the state.

“As you clock a new era in the annal of history, we can only wish you sound health, profound wisdom, and long life to propel positive impact on humanity”. Gov. Yusuf said.

In a related development, Yusuf also extended his condolences to the family and members of the Hausa film industry following the demise of the veteran actress Saratu Gidado, popularly known as Daso.

Daso passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at her residence in Kano.

Yusuf reminisced about her portrayals of both antagonistic and nurturing characters.

He said that a majority of her cinematic works exemplified values of discipline, tenacity, and ethical standards essential for socio and national advancement.

He urged all stakeholders in the Hausa film industry to emulate the late Saratu Gidado’s virtues of fostering national unity.

“She was an advocate for religious and cultural harmony in promoting peace and tranquility in Kano, Northern Nigeria and beyond,”he said.

The governor beseeched Allah to grant the family and companions of Daso the strength to endure this loss.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko