Yusuf reinstates Magaji as Kano Anti-Corruption Boss

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has approved the reinstatement of Muhyi Magaji as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) of the state to complete his tenure.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary, Bature Tofa in Kano on Wednesday.The statement recalled that Magaji was suspended from office by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magaj had dragged the government before the Industrial Court which ordered his reinstatement to complete his tenure.The court also ordered the government to pay his outstanding salaries since the period of his suspension.According to the government statement, “the reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with court order.” (NAN)

