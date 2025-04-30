Yusuf receives NMA award for transforming health sector

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has been honoured with the Service of Excellence Award by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)

By Aminu Garko



Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has been honoured with the Service of Excellence Award by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)

The award is in recognition of his remarkable achievements in transforming the healthcare delivery in the State.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa on Tuesday in Kano

He said that the recognition places Yusuf among few Nigerian leaders who received national award for public health excellence within their first two years in office.

Presenting the citation, Dr. Abdurrahman Ali, Chairman of the NMA, Kano Chapter, hailed the governor as a visionary leader and reformer.

Ali said under Yusuf, a wide range of reforms implemented were aimed at improving access to healthcare and quality infrastructure.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf dedicated the award to health workers, development partners, and the people of Kano State.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive and responsive healthcare.

“This honour strengthens our resolve to build a health system that works for everyone. We are building a legacy of health equity, and we’re just getting started,” he said.( NAN)