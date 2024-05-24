Yusuf presents letter of appointment to Emir Sunusi

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, presented letter of appointment to Sunusi Lamido Sunusi, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The development is sequel to the signing into law of the amended Kano State Emirate Council Law by the governor on Thursday.

The amended law abolished the five Emirate Councils and sacked the emirs appointed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019, paving way for the re-enthroment of Sunusi.

Speaking while presenting the letter, Yusuf said, “Sunusi is a victim of the immediate past administration, who is now being restored to his rightful position to lead the people”.

The ceremony was graced by members of the Kano Emirate Council, district heads and title holders.

It also marked a new chapter in the history of the Kano Emirate with re-enthroment of Sunusi, who was deposed in 2020 by the Ganduje administration. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko