Yusuf of Kano appoints SSG, others

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Bappa Bichi as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and some key principal officers.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Bature Tofa, on Tuesday in Kano.

Yusuf also approved the appointments of Malam Shehu Sagagi as his Chief of Staff; Dr Farouq Kurawa, Principal Private Secretary; Malam Abdullahi Rogo, Chief Protocol Officer; and Tofa as CPS.

Tofa said all the appointments took effect from Monday, May 29.

He said that the appointees were selected based on track records, commitment and loyalty. (NAN)