Yusuf lauds Tinubu on fertiliser donation to Kano farmers

Gov. Kabir Yusuf, of Kano State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for donating 70 trucks of fertiliser to support farmers in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Director- General, Media and Publicity, Malam Sunusi Bature, in Kano on Friday.

Bature quoted Yusuf as expressing gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Kano state.

He said, ”This donation aligns with the state’s commitment to agricultural transformation, ensuring accessibility and affordability of high-quality agricultural inputs to enhance crop production.”

The governor said he had earlier directed the state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) to begin large-scale fertiliser production for the 2024 rainy season, aiming to support smallholder farmers.

Kano, a leading crop-producing state, is well-suited for cultivating staple crops like rice, maize, soybeans, and others.( NAN) (www.nannews.ng( NAN)

By Aminu Garko