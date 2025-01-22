Yusuf empowers women with N2.3 bn livestock project

By Aminu Garko



Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Tuesday launched the second phase of a women empowerment initiative under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

Worth N2.3 billion, the initiative is aimed at combating poverty and promoting economic self-reliance, according to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Tuesday in Kano.

Dawakin-Tofa said that the programme involved the distribution of livestock to women across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that each of the beneficiaries received three small goats to support their livestock entrepreneurship.

Dawakin-Tofa added, “The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing poverty through innovative and inclusive approaches.”

He disclosed that under this phase, a total of 7,158 goats had been distributed to 2,386 women beneficiaries.

Additionally, he said that the programme would provide 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth in subsequent phases.

“Yusuf said the initiative was part of his administration’s broader strategy to empower vulnerable groups and foster economic independence among women and youth in the state.

“He warned the beneficiaries against diverting the livestock to other uses, stressing the importance of accountability and responsibility in the programme,” Dawakin-Tofa said.

The governor’s spokesperson said the groundbreaking initiative underscored the administration’s focus on sustainable development and empowering communities to drive economic growth from the grassroots.

“By integrating women and youth into the agricultural value chain, the programme aims to enhance household income and reduce dependency on government aid.

“The initiative has been widely applauded as a significant step toward improving livelihoods, strengthening food security and creating wealth for Kano’s rural communities,” he added.( NAN)