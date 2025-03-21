Yusuf directs aides to declare assets

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has instructed all his political appointees to declare their assets.

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has instructed all his political appointees to declare their assets.

Yusuf gave the directive during an Iftar (Ramadan breaking of Fast) with Heads of Government Agencies and Special Advisers at Government House, Kano.

The governor said that 60 to 70 per cent of the appointees had yet to comply with the Code of Conduct rules.

He urged them to promptly obtain, complete, and submit the necessary forms, to ensure compliance with the law.

Yusuf also addressed special advisers on the importance of providing counsel and submitting reports on governance matters.

He encouraged them to actively monitor government affairs and offer advice, whether positive or negative.

Yusuf also said that 13 Hajj seats bad been allocated to the Heads of Government Agencies.

Responding on behal of the appointees, Dr Rahila Mukhtar, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KCHIMA), thanked the governor for his support.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Umar Ibrahim, reminded the appointees of their oath to execute their duties with justice.

Ibrahim urged them to remain committed to Yusuf’s mission and vision, prioritising transformation and improving the standard of living for citizens. (NAN)