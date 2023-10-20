Yusuf decries high death toll from road traffic crashes

By Bosede Olufunmi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has expressed concern over the spate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) resulting to high death toll in the state.

Kabir-Yusuf, who spoke at the inauguration of the 2023 Ember month campaign, on Thursday in Kano, said that many road users lost their lives, property and sustained varying degrees of injuries through traffic accidents.

The theme of the campaign is: “Speed thrills but kills: Drive responsibly and avoid overloading”.

Represented by Muhammad Dugwal, the Commissioner for Housing and Transport, Kabir-Yusuf said the state government was investing in road transport sector to facilitate safe human and vehicular movements.

He reitrated state government’s commitment to policies and programmes to guarantee safety of road users and ease traffic flow.

Also speaking, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Godwin Omiko said the theme of the camp was in tandem with the goal to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

Omiko, who was represented by the Zonal Head of Operations, CC Ahmed Umar, decribed Ember months as a period when people travel more.

“The fallout of this is the tendency for drivers to overload their vehicles with human beings and goods, and drive dangerously thereby violating speed limit in disregard to the traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

He stressed the need for motorists to respect the rights of other road users to ensure safety on the roads.

The Corps, he said, has embarked on awareness creation activities to educate drivers, road users and motoring public on safe practices to address the menace.

“We can foster a culture where safety consciousness is viewed not as a burden but a vital step towards preserving lives and property”.

Omiko, therefore, urged drivers to exercise caution, observe traffic rules, avoid overloading, speeding and drinking while on wheel as well as ensure that their tyres and vehicles are good condition. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

