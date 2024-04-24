Yusuf arrives in U. S. for northern governor’s security symposium

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano has arrived in U.S for high powered symposium organised by US Institute of Peace.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday Yusuf’s Director-General, Media and Publicity, Malam Sunusi Bature in Kano.

The three-day symposium is being attended by governors of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa,and Plateau.

Bature said the event would address insecurity in Northern Nigeria and proffer solutions to the challenge.

He said the intensive executive engagement would enable the governors of some of the security challenged states to deep their understanding socioeconomic dynamics of insecurity and near-term opportunities to drive stability in Northern Nigeria.

Experts at the Institute would also broaden the participants’ knowledge on strengthening conflict prevention in the region through non-violent strategies.

The strategic engagement being anchored under the tutelage of Dr Joseph Sany, Vice President, Africa Center at the institute, will also focus on policy coordination and management of peace and stability in Nigeria.

The symposium, which ends April 25, is part of the ongoing efforts of the northern governors especially those from northwest to set a regional development agenda. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko